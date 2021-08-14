Liverpool ready for the fight this season

Positive outlook: Jurgen Klopp will hope that Liverpool can make a fist of it with the return of key defender Virgil van Dijk.

London

14 August 2021 03:59 IST

Klopp says it will be a tough battle

Liverpool will fight “for everything” this season but manager Jurgen Klopp expects it to be a really tough battle between several clubs as his side bids to regain the Premier League title that Manchester City reclaimed last term.

“Last year, the gap was pretty big (City had a 12-point advantage over second-placed Manchester United and 17 over Liverpool),” said Klopp at Friday’s press conference ahead of its opening Premier League match away on Saturday to Norwich.

“The previous season, the gap between us was pretty big (Liverpool finished 18 points clear of City). I’m not sure if it can get any more intense for all the rest.

Advertising

Advertising

Ambitious

“We will see. Chelsea aren’t hiding their ambitions, Man United aren’t, City aren’t. We don’t want to hide our ambitions, we want to fight for everything.”

Klopp, though, says it is not only the top four sides in the league last season who will aspire to being viable title candidates.

“I mention only these four, but it will not be only these four,” he said.