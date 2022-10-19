Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City

AP MANCHESTER (England)
October 18, 2022 23:09 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City.

The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behavior during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” the FA said Tuesday.

Klopp apologized after the match.

“It is about emotion of course so (it was a) red card,” he said on Sunday. “My fault. I went over the top in the moment. I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card.”

Klopp will not be suspended when Liverpool plays West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.

He could face a ban and/or a fine as punishment.

Sunday's game was overshadowed by a host of flashpoints off the field, including coins being thrown at City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool condemned “vile chants” and graffiti from away supporters.

City's bus was also left with a crack in the windshield after an object was supposedly thrown at it as the team left Anfield.

