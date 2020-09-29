Liverpool maintains its perfect start

Liverpool came from behind to maintain a perfect start to its Premier League title defence as goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota saw off a resilient Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.
Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Arsenal have all lost in the opening three weeks of the new campaign.
The results:
Premier League: Fulham 0 lost to Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4, Hourihane 15, Mings 48); Liverpool 3 (Mane 28, Robertson 34, Jota 88) bt Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 25).
Serie A: Bologna 4 (Soriano 16, 30, Skov Olsen 56, Palacio 90+1) bt Parma 1 (Hernani 67).
