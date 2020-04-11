Football

Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, his family has announced. The Dalglish family released a statement on Friday saying the 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection and received a routine test for coronavirus. “Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic,” the statement read.

