Liverpool in freefall

Leicester

13 February 2021 22:16 IST

Leicester leapfrogs to second

Slumping champion Liverpool fell to a third straight loss in the Premier League after a dramatic late collapse against Leicester, conceding three goals in seven minutes in a 3-1 defeat at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Harvey Barnes then capped Leicester’s stunning fightback.

Fourth-place Liverpool dropped six points behind Leicester, which climbed above Manchester United into second place.

The results: Premier League: Leicester City 3 (Maddison 78, Vardy 81, Barnes 85) bt Liverpool 1 (Salah 67).

LaLiga: Granada 1 (Herrera 66) lost to Atletico 2 (Llorente 63, Correa 74).

Serie A: Torino 0 drew with Genoa 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 2 (Sancho 24, Haaland 81) drew with Hoffenheim 2 (Dabbur 31, Bebou 51); Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 14, Schick 84) drew with Mainz 2 (Glatzel 89, Stoeger 90+2); Werder Bremen 0 drew with Freiburg 0; Stuttgart 1 (Kalajdzic 45+1) drew with Hertha Berlin 1 (Netz 82).

Friday: LaLiga: Celta Vigo 3 (Mina 45, 68, Mendez 45+2) bt Elche 1 (Rigoni 50).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 2 (Olmo 38-pen, Nkunku 43) bt Augsburg 1 (Caligiuri 77-pen).

Serie A: Bologna 1 (Sansone 1) drew with Benevento 1 (Viola 60).