Liverpool held to frustrating 0-0 at Crystal Palace

Liverpool hit the goal frame through Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League

February 26, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - LONDON

AP
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, bottom, challenges for the ball with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, bottom, challenges for the ball with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London on Saturday, February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool hit the goal frame through Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The draw lifted Liverpool into seventh place and six points off the Champions League qualification positions.

No storybook ending in sight to Liverpool struggles, admits Klopp

The Reds were unable to bounce back from their Champions League thumping by Real Madrid on Tuesday with a victory. Jota nodded against the post in the first half and Salah curled a shot against the crossbar in the second half.

The result represented a fifth draw of 2023 for Palace, which remained in search of its first win of the calendar year. Jean-Philippe Mateta also hit the post for the hosts.

