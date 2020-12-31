Premier League | Liverpool held to another draw

Hit-man: Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez celebrates in his unique style, as Marcos Llorente rushes in to congratulate, in the match against Getafe.

LONDON

31 December 2020 21:28 IST

Real frustrated by Elche to leave Atletico clear at the top

An off-key Liverpool was frustrated for a second successive game by a struggling opponent as it was held to a 0-0 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, but a combination of wastefulness and Newcastle’s valiant rearguard kept it at bay.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were all guilty of poor finishing for the champion while Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow produced a couple of fine saves. Liverpool had been held to a 1-1 draw by second-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Klopp’s team leads the table going into the New Year with 33 points from 16 games, three ahead of second-placed Manchester United, which has a match in hand.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid was held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Elche on Wednesday, losing ground in the race to leader Atletico Madrid.

Suarez nets winner

Luis Suarez’s header gave Atletico a 1-0 home win over Getafe in coach Diego Simeone’s 500th game in charge and ending the year with an unbeaten home record.

A header from Luka Modric gave Real the lead in the 20th minute but Elche found a way back into the game when Fidel Chaves levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Both sides had chances to take all three points, with Elche forward Lucas Boye striking the post, while Real defenders Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos were thwarted by fine saves from the home side’s keeper Edgar Badia.

The draw halted a six-match winning streak in all competitions for Real and left it on 33 points, two behind Atletico.

The results:

Premier League: Newcastle 0 drew with Liverpool 0; Tottenham v Fulham — postponed due to coronvirus infections.

LaLiga: Granada 2 (Kenedy 45+2, Molina 88) bt Valencia 1 (Gameiro 36); Atletico Madrid 1 (Suarez 20) bt Getafe 0; Celta Vigo 2 (Nolito 33, Aspas 61) bt Huesca 1 (Seoane 84); Elche 1 (fidel Chaves 52-pen) drew with Real Madrid 1 (Luka Modric 20).