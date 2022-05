Liverpool FC chasing an identical revenge story from 1981 in Paris

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, could add a seventh European crown to their collection in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, in Paris on Saturday; an opponent who they last beat in 1981 in the UEFA European Cup final in Paris

According to Indian Standard Time, Liverpool FC plays CF Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final on 29 May, 2022. | Photo Credit: @liverpoolfc/instagram

Missing out on the Premier League title on the last day of the season has given Liverpool an extra edge heading into the Champions League final, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield but City hit back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and clinch back-to-back titles.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, could add a seventh European crown to their collection in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

“This season is absolutely incredible and will not end today, it ends next week obviously,” Klopp told reporters. “And there we will try absolutely everything.

“We have now five days to prepare the final, that’s what we will do.

“And of course, losing the league today increased the desire to put it right next week, it increased the desire.”

Klopp also congratulated City and manager Pep Guardiola on winning their fourth Premier League title in five years.

“I am proud but I’m disappointed, of course, as well,” Klopp said. “There are maybe worse scenarios, if you would have been a point up and don’t make it, that might feel even worse.

“Congratulations to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club, for being champions. We were close but in the end not close enough. That’s how it is.”

Liverpool face the Spanish champions in Paris on May 28 in a rematch of the 2018 showpiece in Kiev, which Real Madrid won 3-1.