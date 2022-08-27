Liverpool equal English Premier League goal record with 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth

Liverpool became the fourth team to score nine goals in a Premier League match with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth with goals from Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, centre, celebrates scoring their side’s fifth goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.

Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.