Liverpool eases past Norwich
Haaland the hero in Dortmund’s big win over Frankfurt
Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned it a 3-0 victory at promoted Norwich City on Saturday.
With defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk back after nine months out with a serious knee injury, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening at Carrow Road.
The Egyptian striker has now scored on the opening weekend for the past five seasons — a Premier League record.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another three goals as the hosts steamrollered past Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday to put down a marker in its Bundesliga opener.
The results: Premier League: Newcastle 2 (Wilson 5, Murphy 40) lost to West Ham 4 (Cresswell 18, Benrahma 53, Soucek 63, Antonio 66).
Saturday: Premier League: Norwich 0 lost to Liverpool 3 (Jota 26, Firmino 65, Salah 74).
La Liga: Cadiz 1 (Alfonso Espino 90+7) drew with Levante 1 (Morales 39); Mallorca 1 (Olivan Herrero 25) drew with Real Betis 1 (Juanmi 59); Alaves 1 (Joselu 65-pen) lost to Real Madrid 4 (Benzema 48, 62, Nacho 56, Vinicius Junior 90+2); Osasuna 0 drew with Espanyol 0.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 5 (Reus 23, T. Hazard 32, Haaland 34, 70, Reyna 58) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Passlack 27-og, Hauge 86).