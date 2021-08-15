Liverpool eases past Norwich

On a roll: Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool’s opening day match for the fifth consecutive Premier League season.

Norwich

15 August 2021 22:21 IST

Haaland the hero in Dortmund’s big win over Frankfurt

Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned it a 3-0 victory at promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

With defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk back after nine months out with a serious knee injury, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening at Carrow Road.

The Egyptian striker has now scored on the opening weekend for the past five seasons — a Premier League record.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another three goals as the hosts steamrollered past Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday to put down a marker in its Bundesliga opener.

The results: Premier League: Newcastle 2 (Wilson 5, Murphy 40) lost to West Ham 4 (Cresswell 18, Benrahma 53, Soucek 63, Antonio 66).

Saturday: Premier League: Norwich 0 lost to Liverpool 3 (Jota 26, Firmino 65, Salah 74).

La Liga: Cadiz 1 (Alfonso Espino 90+7) drew with Levante 1 (Morales 39); Mallorca 1 (Olivan Herrero 25) drew with Real Betis 1 (Juanmi 59); Alaves 1 (Joselu 65-pen) lost to Real Madrid 4 (Benzema 48, 62, Nacho 56, Vinicius Junior 90+2); Osasuna 0 drew with Espanyol 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 5 (Reus 23, T. Hazard 32, Haaland 34, 70, Reyna 58) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Passlack 27-og, Hauge 86).