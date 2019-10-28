Liverpool battles back to beat Spurs

Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday and restore its six-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United finally remembered how to win on the road.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Arsenal squandered a 2-0 lead at home to Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 while 10-man Newcastle held on to draw 1-1 with Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was put under pressure after Spurs made a stunning start at Anfield, snatching the lead inside the opening minute.

Son Heung-min burst forward and tried his luck from the edge of the area. His shot took a deflection and rebounded off the bar to Harry Kane, who calmly headed in, silencing the home crowd.

Liverpool finally claimed an equaliser in the 52nd minute. Fabinho clipped the ball into the area looking for Roberto Firmino but it ran through to Jordan Henderson at the far post and the captain finished coolly, shooting across goal from close range.

Liverpool went ahead in the 75th minute after referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty for a foul by Serge Aurier on Sadio Mane. Salah fired into the bottom corner from the spot — the 50th Anfield goal of his Liverpool career — and Tottenham could not find an equaliser, with defeat leaving the Champions League finalists languishing in 11th spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “After 48 seconds I was thinking it was my fault because I gave the ball away for their goal. Thankfully I managed to get a goal to make up for it.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United swept Norwich aside 3-1 at Carrow Road to record their first away win in the Premier League since February despite failing to convert two penalties.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead midway thought the first half and Rashford made it 2-0 on the half-hour after failing to score from the penalty spot.

Anthony Martial also saw a spot kick saved by Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time but he also atoned, making it 3-0 in the 73rd minute before Norwich grabbed a late consolation goal.

“We needed a performance today,” said McTominay. “We should have beaten Liverpool last week. We’ve put in a 90-minute performance. When we’re on it, we’re on it. Hopefully we can get some winning momentum.”

Unai Emery’s problems mounted as Arsenal blew a two-goal lead amid VAR controversy and captain Granit Xhaka feuded with fans the draw against Palace.

Arsenal struck twice in the first 10 minutes to take a 2-0 lead, with centre-backs Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz finding the net.

But Luka Milivojevic started the Arsenal collapse when he converted a penalty awarded by VAR after Wilfried Zaha was initially booked for diving.

Emery’s team faded in familiar fashion after that and Jordan Ayew bagged Palace’s deserved equaliser before Arsenal had a late Sokratis winner disallowed by VAR.

Xhaka’s remarkable bust-up with the crowd laid bare the simmering tensions.

When Xhaka was replaced by Bukayo Saka, the disliked Swiss midfielder trudged slowly to the touchline while petulantly gesticulating to the fans who had cheered his substitution and were now angrily urging him to get off the pitch quicker.

Wolves battled back from a below-par first-half display to draw 1-1 against Newcastle thanks to Jonny’s leveller at St James’ Park.

Hosts Newcastle took the lead in the 37th minute through captain Jamaal Lascelles but the visitors scored a deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute when goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could only paw a cross from the right into the path of Jonny, who lashed home.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go after flying into Ruben Neves.

Granada goes top

Granada moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis while Sevilla and Real Sociedad joined a group of four teams just a point behind the surprise leader.

Alvaro Vadillo’s smart finish in the 61st minute was enough to give Granada a sixth win of the season and take advantage of Barcelona not playing this week to take first place, while fellow Andalusians Betis stays in the relegation zone.

The win was also its third in its last four matches, all of which have been single-goal victories.

Vadillo’s strike was his second of the season after he scored the second in his side’s shock 2-0 win over Barca last month.

The four sides trailing Granada are led by Barca, which did not play this weekend after its ‘El Clasico’ against Real Madrid was postponed amid mass protests in Catalonia.

Real Sociedad meanwhile is third after winning 1-0 at Celta Vigo earlier on Sunday thanks to Swedish substitute Alexander Isak scoring the only goal with eight minutes left.

Borussia Monchengladbach regained its Bundesliga lead on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt as the five-time German champion bounced back from last week’s defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Marcus Thuram scored in the 28th minute, capitalising on an urgent counter attack which has become typical of his side under the leadership of Marco Rose.

Oscar Wendt added a second in first half injury time, pouncing on a poor defensive error from Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger.

Danny Da Costa’s 59th-minute goal brought Frankfurt back into the match, with the visitors dominant until Nico Elvedi silenced the away fans with a superb headed goal against the run of play.

Hinteregger and Denis Zakaria added one goal a piece for each team in the dying stages, with the home side holding on to a comfortable two-goal advantage.

The results: Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Sokratis 7, Luiz 9) drew with Crystal Palace 2 (Milivojevic 32-pen, Ayew 52); Liverpool 2 (Henderson 52, Salah 75-pen) bt Tottenham 1 (Kane 1); Newcastle 1 (Lascelles 37) drew with Wolves 1 (Jonny 73); Norwich 1 (Hernandez 88) lost to Manchester United 3 (McTominay 21, Rashford 30, Martial 73).

La Liga: Celta Vigo 0 lost to Real Sociedad 1 (Isak 82); Granada 1 (Vadillo 61) bt Real Betis 0; Levante 0 lost to Espanyol 1 (Bernardo 38); Sevilla 2 (Hernandez 69, Ocampos 78) bt Getafe 0; Osasuna 3 (Sanjurjo 34, Ruben Garcia 48, Estupinan 80) bt Valencia 1 (Rodrigo 14).

Serie A: Bologna 2 (Palacio 48, Bani 78) bt Sampdoria 1 (Gabbiadini 64); Atalanta 7 (Ilicic 21, 43, Muriel 35-pen, 48, 75-pen, Pasalic 52, Traore 83) bt Udinese 1 (Okaka 12); SPAL 1 (Kurtic 16) drew with Napoli 1 (Milik 9); Torino 1 (Zaza 69) drew with Cagliari 1 (Nandez 40); Roma 2 (Dzeko 38, Zaniolo 59) bt AC Milan 1 (Hernandez 55); Fiorentina 1 (Chiesa 27) lost to Lazio 2 (Correa 22, Immobile 89).

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg 0 drew with Augsburg 0; Borussia Monchengladbach 4 (Thuram 28, Wendt 45+2, Elvedi 75, Zakaria 85) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (da Costa 59, Hinteregger 79).

Saturday: La Liga: Leganes 1 (Braithwaite 31) bt Real Mallorca 0; Valladolid 2 (Guardiola Navarro 10, Salisu 39) bt Eibar 0; Atletico Madrid 2 (Saul 28, Morata 64) bt Athletic Bilbao 0.

Serie A: Genoa 3 (Agudelo 66, Kouame 75, Pandev 79) bt Brescia 1 (Tonali 34).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Toprak 4-og, Alario 58) drew with Werder Bremen 2 (Rashica 40, Klaassen 48).