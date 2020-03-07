Liverpool back to winning ways

Prolific duo: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah got on to the score-sheet for Liverpool yet again.

Liverpool

07 March 2020 22:01 IST

Posts a come-from-behind act against Bournemouth

Liverpool recovered from back-to-back defeats and conceding the opening goal on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth to move to within three wins of ending a 30-year wait for the Premier League title.

Callum Wilson’s controversial early opener sent shockwaves around Anfield after a run of three defeats in four games in all competitions.

However, the prolific duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane quickly turned the game around and a heroic goal-line clearance from James Milner in the second half secured the win to open a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Advertising

Advertising

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to make seven changes for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup had been questioned as Liverpool lost the chance to build some momentum heading into a big week.

Atletico Madrid visits Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday hoping to defend a 1-0 first leg lead and despite the enormity of that clash, Klopp only rested Andy Robertson although first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker was also sidelined by a hip injury.

Only disruption

The spread of coronavirus could have a big impact on the Reds’ title celebrations in the weeks to come with the possibility of games being played behind closed doors. But the abandonment of the normal pre-match ritual of handshakes was the only disruption to the Premier League calendar this weekend.

Liverpool’s dip in form has coincided with a lack of clean sheets for Klopp’s men after a run of 10 in 11 league games between early December and mid-February.

Defeat leaves the Cherries still in the bottom three.

The results: Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Salah 25, Mane 33) bt Bournemouth 1 (Wilson 9).

La Liga: Eibar 1 (Bigas 90+2) lost to Mallorca 2 (Dani Rodriguez 42, Kubo 78).

Friday: La Liga: Alaves 1 (Edgar 73) drew with Valencia 1 (Parejo 34).

Bundesliga: Paderborn 1 (Srbeny 73) lost to Cologne 2 (Mere 28, Hector 36).