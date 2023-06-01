ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday, confirms coach Galtier

June 01, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Paris Saint Germain plays Clermont on May 3, 2023, which will be Lionel Messi’s last match at the French club

Reuters

Paris St Germain coach Cristophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club in the summer. File picture | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Ligue 1 | PSG's record 11th French title comes after season full of low points

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes," Galtier told reporters on Thursday.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

"This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don't think any of the comments or criticisms are justified," Galtier said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

"He's always been there for the team. It's been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season."

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US