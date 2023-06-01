HamberMenu
Lionel Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday, confirms coach Galtier

Paris Saint Germain plays Clermont on May 3, 2023, which will be Lionel Messi’s last match at the French club

June 01, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Cristophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club in the summer. File picture

Paris St Germain coach Cristophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club in the summer. File picture | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes," Galtier told reporters on Thursday.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

"This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don't think any of the comments or criticisms are justified," Galtier said.

"He's always been there for the team. It's been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season."

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

