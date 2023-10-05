HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami's game at Chicago because of scar tissue ailment

The 36-year-old Argentine star had been listed as questionable on Inter Miami’s injury report because of a scar tissue ailment that has nagged him since shortly after the World Cup

October 05, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - CHICAGO

AP
Fans wait, hoping to get an autograph from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team’s MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, on Oct. 4, 2023.

Fans wait, hoping to get an autograph from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team’s MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, on Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi wasn't in Chicago with Inter Miami on October 4 night for a game against the Fire, missing his fifth match in the last six with the MLS club.

The 36-year-old Argentine star had been listed as questionable on Inter Miami’s injury report because of a scar tissue ailment that has nagged him since shortly after the World Cup. He worked out independently of the team on October 3.

The Fire sold a team-record 61,000 tickets to the match at Soldier Field. After Messi’s presence became unlikely, announced prospective season-ticket holders could take a $250 credit toward next season, with single-game spectators eligible for a $50 credit if they decided not to attend.

Messi has 11 goals in 12 matches with Inter Miami. It is 8-0-4 when he plays; seven of those matches were on the team’s run to winning its first trophy by claiming the Leagues Cup championship and another was in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal. Inter Miami is 1-2-2 in its five matches without Messi since he joined the club.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.