Lionel Messi — in a galaxy of his own

Greatest of all time. Undisputed. Inevitable. A force of nature. These descriptions offer just a peek at the abundance of wreaths accumulated across a career that has embodied excellence like no other.

But what best encapsulates the little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe — if at all possible to summarise his galactic glory — is magical. Lionel Andres (Leo) Messi is perhaps the greatest name to grace the beautiful game.

Not so much a little boy anymore, the 5’7’’ Argentinian forward, now 37, recently wound up another successful international assignment after lifting the Copa America 2024 — completing a hat-trick of international titles for La Albiceleste along with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Copa.

Things could have turned out very differently had the maestro followed through with his retirement announcement — it created seismic waves in the world of football — following that heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Chile, for the second year running, in the 2016 Copa final. Leo had sent his spot-kick into the stands resulting in a 2-4 reverse.

The record LaLiga goalscorer (474) was inconsolable after the game. “I am done with the national team,” he said.

For the next two months, a giant Leo-sized hole was gaping, oozing, and hurting from the collective loss suffered after Messi’s international retirement.

Fans were on the streets with posters, hashtags went viral on social media and the whole world was desperate for the return of La Pulga. It was evident things had changed. Luckily change is a constant, and soon the Argentinian announced his return to international football, hoping to “give the fans joy very soon”.

It took its time, however. The last time La Albiceleste won a major international trophy was in 1993 when a Gabriel Batistuta brace proved enough to seal a 2-1 victory against Mexico in the Copa America. A painful 28-year wait ensued.

Argentina needed a messiah to deliver it an international title. Down came Messi. An entire generation’s hopes rested on him. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t just bring joy to his country, he flooded the nation with excitement and euphoria.

After four crushing defeats in big finals, one would have thought that an international crown just wasn’t in the cards for Argentina’s miracle man. Little did they know, he had an ace up his sock.

Act I: The set-up

Messi & Co. embarked on their first international journey post-Covid at the Copa America in Brazil in 2021. The Seleçao Canarinho were the reigning champions and had never lost on home soil in the continental competition.

La Albiceleste comfortably topped their group with wins over Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against nemesis Chile to advance to the quarterfinals. They eased past Ecuador in the last eight as La Pulga put on a show with two assists and another dazzling free kick, his second of the tournament after the Chile fixture.

A penalty triumph against Colombia in the semifinal, thanks to Emiliano Martinez’s heroics, set up a mouthwatering clash with the host in the final. Argentina versus Brazil in a Copa America final. Messi at last or Neymar again? It was the ultimate battle for the ultimate reward.

A solitary Angel Di Maria goal, nine yellow cards, 49 fouls and 90 minutes later, the agonising wait was over. Argentina was the king of South America again. It was only fitting that the Angel proved to be the messenger to deliver the crown to the God of millions, Messi, who had scaled this seemingly insurmountable peak.

The Messiah had delivered on his promise. He had brought his people joy and broke several records. Apart from being the joint-top scorer (four) in the tournament, Leo also set a new high for assists in a single edition with five tee-ups for his teammates. During the campaign, he also became the most-capped Argentinian player of all time, surpassing former teammate Javier Mascherano.

Act II: The Coronation

Next up for La Albiceleste was the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They qualified directly, finishing second behind Brazil. Leo finished third top-scorer alongside compatriot Lautaro Martinez (seven).

On the back of a 39-game unbeaten run, Argentina was the overwhelming favourite to top a group that had Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

The then-two-time winner opened against the 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia. The game began as expected. Messi slotted home his first goal of the tournament, coolly rolling the ball into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards out. Argentina, however, had three strikes ruled out for off-side in the first half.

It appeared smooth sailing for the South American outfit going into half-time. However, the Falcons swooped in from nowhere in the second half, restoring parity in the 48th minute through a low driver from Saleh Al-Shehri.

Five minutes later, Salem Al-Dawsari sent the ball curling into the top-right corner to give his nation the lead and put it on the brink of an incredible win.

Argentina tried and tried, but Herve Renard’s men managed to hold on as Lusail witnessed one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Following the shock loss, there was word that captain-leader Messi had aged and that the ship had sailed for the most-capped Argentinian of all-time.

One cannot stop the inevitable, one can only delay it. That proved the case as Messi exploded in the following games, reigniting the Argentinian beacon of World Cup glory.

La Albiceleste beat Mexico 2-0 as Leo’s mouthwatering strike from outside the box and an assist for Enzo Fernandez sealed their first three points in a do-or-die game.

The round-of-16 marked a new milestone for a man who has replaced great achievements for even greater ones. Argentina versus Australia was the 1000th match of La Pulga’s star-studded career and he celebrated in style, scoring a sublime goal as the team won 2-1.

Dubbed the Battle of Lusail, Argentina faced the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Messi’s exquisite through-ball — which split the Dutch defence — landed at Nahuel Molina’s feet and he did the rest. Leo was assister-turned-goalscorer later on — his fourth goal of the tournament.

Substitute Weghorst’s late heroics went in vain as the Oranje lost 3-4 on penalties.

Argentina thrashed Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal as its captain scored yet another goal from the penalty spot. Messi, arguably, gave the assist of the tournament as he twisted and turned Josko Gvardiol, one of the best defenders in the tournament, and left him on the floor as he set up Argentina’s third goal of the game for Alvarez.

The little magician had carried his beloved country to the cusp of global glory again as Argentina reached its second World Cup final in three editions.

Argentina was set to take on defending champion France, the Maestro versus the Boy Wonder who was on course to take up the wand. Messi hoped to exorcise his ghosts while Mbappe looked to make it two on the trot, a peak many spend lifetimes to catch a glimpse of at least once.

An early Leo penalty and a coordinated burst, powered home by Di Maria, saw La Albiceleste lead 2-0 for the first 80 minutes. The game looked done and dusted, but Mbappe matched Messi’s magic as he turned dust into gold. An 80th-minute spot-kick and a sublime volley just a minute later left the Argentinians stunned.

In extra-time, Messi found himself at the right place at the right time to tap the ball home in the 108th minute. Mbappe did not succumb to the aura of one of the greatest ever, as he equalled every move and became the first player to perform a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966. He resurrected the French dreams with two minutes to go for the 120.

However, the Frenchman could not have the final say as Argentina won 4-2 in the shootout. Though Mbappe had put the ball in the back of the net four times — including once in penalties — he was left with nothing but the Golden Boot.

The king had done it and his cabinet was complete. As his legacy rose, Messi dropped to his knees in tears. The floodgates had opened and he was overcome by a torrent of emotions — the desolation and the despair of heartbreaks, the jubilation of world glory and the relief of having lived up to expectations.

As renowned football expert Peter Drury exclaimed: “Scaloni will be feted, Messi will be sainted.” Messi’s vicissitudes had been replaced by the intoxication of euphoria finally.

Act III: The fairytale ending

Reigning World and Continental champions, La Albiceleste entered Copa America 2024 as favourites yet again.

They coasted through the group with 2-0 wins over Canada and Peru, and a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 2016 winner Chile. Messi did not take part in the Peru game due to injury.

Emiliano Martinez pulled off another shootout masterclass in a close encounter against Ecuador, saving two penalties to send his team to the semifinals.

Argentina beat Canada by the same scoreline once again as Messi scored his first goal of the tournament, and the 109th for his nation, as he surpassed Ali Daei as the second-highest international goal-scorer in history.

The final saw the undisputed star of the tournament, James Rodriguez, lock horns with Messi. The 33-year-old Colombian had dazzled during the competition, notching up a goal and six assists while putting on an exhibition of eye-catching football.

A severe ankle injury forced Messi to limp off in the 66th minute, the Argentinian visibly shattered and breaking down after returning to the dugout. No worries!

Siempre, siempre, siempre, quedate con quien te mire como el 🔟 a la 🏆 pic.twitter.com/o3kahkvxgq — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) July 15, 2024

Sweet sixteen

Lautaro Martinez sealed the crown as he scored the solitary goal in extra-time. Argentina had broken free of Uruguay and became the team with the most Copa titles (16).

The fairytale was complete. The man who had shouldered the burden of his people for decades was allowed to take the backseat as his teammates, who had grown up idolising him, gave him the triumph he deserved.

As the curtains begin to come down on Messi’s illustrious international career, he will no longer lose sleep over what could have been for him and his country.

The little boy from Rosario had become the miracle man for generations of Argentinians.