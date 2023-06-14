ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

June 14, 2023 02:10 am | Updated June 13, 2023 10:17 pm IST - Beijing

"I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup," Messi said

AFP

Lionel Messi during a practice session with the Argentina national team in Beijing on June 13, 2023. Argentina is scheduled to play Australia in a friendly match in China’s capital on June 15. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi on Tuesday (June 13) confirmed he "doesn't think" he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year's tournament in Qatar.

"I have said several times before that I don't think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup," he said when asked by China's Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

"I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup," he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in Beijing where Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday.

His comments come after he said earlier this year to Argentinian newspaper Ole that it would be "very difficult" to play at another World Cup.

He will turn 39 during the next tournament.

Messi last week announced he would join MLS side Inter Miami after his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.

Argentina will play Thursday's friendly against Australia at the 68,000-capacity Workers' Stadium in Beijing.

The match is a repeat of the last-16 tie between the teams at the World Cup in Doha, which Argentina won 2-1.

With Chinese fans desperate to see the former Barcelona star in action, tickets have been rapidly snapped up despite being sold at prices rising to 4,800 Yuan ($671).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US