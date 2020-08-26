Lionel has not told us he will miss training: sporting director

Sporting director says club working internally to convince the Argentine

Lionel Messi has not informed Barcelona coaches he will not attend training on Wednesday, according to the club’s newly appointed sporting director, Ramon Planes.

“Messi has not informed us that he was not going to show up for training,” Planes said during the official unveiling of Portuguese striker Joao Trincao.

“But all exchanges will remain between the two parties (the club and the player) and out of respect we will not communicate on what is said because we are putting all our efforts in this dialogue.”

Messi, Planes insisted, was “important news. But what we think, and we’ve said it many times, is that we see Messi as a Barca player”.

Planes added: “Barca has rebuilt itself several times in its history, and it has always come back more powerful. Our idea is to do it once again, around the best player in the world.

“You have to have enormous respect for what Messi is and for his history.

Planes stressed that there was “not an argument between Messi and Barca — neither deserves it”.