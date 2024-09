The Kerala Blasters FC announced on Friday that the capacity for its Indian Super League opener against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium here on September 15 will be limited to 50% owing to the Thiruvonam celebrations across the State that day.

The decision was taken after discussions with relevant stakeholders to support essential services and match-day operations.

