Ligue 1 | Monaco signs Japanese forward Minamino from Liverpool
Takumi Minamino has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2.5 years at Liverpool. Monaco has bought him for a fee of £15.5 million
Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent move to French side AS Monaco for a reported fee of around £15.5 million ($18.91 million), both clubs said on Tuesday.
The Japan international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2.5 years at Liverpool during which he was sent on a one-year loan to Southampton.
The 27-year-old made 55 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his time at Anfield. The Cerezo Osaka youth product spent five years at Austrian top-tier club Salzburg before moving to England.
‘Winning culture’
"With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team," Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in a statement.
AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg.
