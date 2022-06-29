Ligue 1 | Monaco signs Japanese forward Minamino from Liverpool

Reuters June 29, 2022 12:41 IST

Takumi Minamino has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2.5 years at Liverpool. Monaco has bought him for a fee of £15.5 million

Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent move to French side AS Monaco for a reported fee of around £15.5 million ($18.91 million), both clubs said on Tuesday. The Japan international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2.5 years at Liverpool during which he was sent on a one-year loan to Southampton. ようこそ、南野選手 !



Welcome, @takumina0116 🇯🇵✍🏼#WelcomeTakumipic.twitter.com/mb09GneOAY — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) June 28, 2022 The 27-year-old made 55 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his time at Anfield. The Cerezo Osaka youth product spent five years at Austrian top-tier club Salzburg before moving to England. ‘Winning culture’ "With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team," Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in a statement. AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg.



