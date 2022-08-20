Lewandowski’s watch stolen before Barcelona practice

The watch was snatched from Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans

PTI Barcelona
August 19, 2022 22:57 IST

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. File | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team's Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club's biggest offseason signing.

