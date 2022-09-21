Lewandowski to wear Shevchenko's Ukraine armband at FIFA World Cup

Robert Lewandowski met former Ukraine captain and coach Andriy Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear at the Qatar World Cup to symbolically represent Ukraine

Robert Lewandowski met former Ukraine captain and coach Andriy Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear at the Qatar World Cup to symbolically represent Ukraine

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has pledged to wear Ukrainian colours on his sleeve at the World Cup to show solidarity with the war-torn country after getting a special blue and yellow armband from Andriy Shevchenko.

The Barcelona striker met former Ukraine captain and coach Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear in Qatar to symbolically represent Ukraine, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

Thank you @jksheva7. It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honour for me to carry this captains armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup. @LaureusSportpic.twitter.com/y9lyQyyGDR — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) September 20, 2022

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "disarm" Kyiv, purge it of "nationalists" and halt NATO expansion.

"I am going to wear Ukraine's colours at the Qatar World Cup," Lewandowski said. "I'll wear Shevchenko's armband at the World Cup in November as a reminder that the people of Ukraine are not alone and remain in our thoughts. Being here with Andriy means a lot to me."

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Shevchenko, who played for Ukraine 111 times scoring 48 goals and represented Dynamo Kyiv before playing abroad, has been raising funds to rebuild his country following the invasion.

"I want to thank Lewandowski for this act of solidarity and for all his work on behalf of my country," Shevchenko said.