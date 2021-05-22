Football

Lewandowski surmounts Muller’s record

That moment: Lewandowski finally beats the goalkeeper for his place at the top.  

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he scored in the last minute of its last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great.

Lewandowski missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances in the game.

But the Pole was not to be denied and in the final minute, when keeper Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, the forward rounded the keeper to score.

The results: Bayern Munich 5 (Gouweleeuw 9-og, Gnabry 23, Kimmich 33, Coman 43, Lewandowski 90) bt Augsburg 2 (Hahn 67, Niederlechner 71); Borussia Dortmund 3 (Haaland 5, 84, Reus 51) bt Bayer Leverkusen 1 (L. Bender 89-pen); Hoffenheim 2 (Adamyan 49, Kramaric 90+1) bt Hertha Berlin 1 (Darida 43); Wolfsburg 2 (Philipp 47, Victor 66) lost to Mainz 05 3 (Boetius 44, Quaison 54, Bell 77); Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 62-pen, Toure 87, Ache 90+2) bt Freiburg 1 (Woo-Yeong 76); Union Berlin 2 (Friedrich 67, Kruse 90+2) bt RB Leipzig 1 (Kluivert 55); Cologne 1 (Bornauw 86) bt Schalke 04 0; Werder Bremen 2 (Rashica 80, Fullkrug 83) lost to Borussia M’gladbach 4 (Stindl 3, Thuram 52, Bensebaini 58, Neuhaus 67); Stuttgart 0 lost to Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Klos 66-pen, Doan 72).

