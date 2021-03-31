Football

Lewandowski out for four weeks

Big blow: Robert Lewandowski reacts after sustaining an injury during Poland’s game against Andorra.  

Robert Lewandowski will miss both legs of holders Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out for nearly a month with a knee injury, the Bundesliga giant said on Tuesday.

“The striker will be out for around four weeks,” Bayern said in a statement, confirming Lewandowski injured ligaments in his right knee after scoring twice in Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra on Sunday in World Cup qualifying.

The 32-year-old will also miss Saturday’s top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at second-placed RB Leipzig, with leader Bayern four points clear.

Lewandowski is also out of Poland’s qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday.

