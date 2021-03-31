Lewandowski out for four weeks

He will miss both legs of Champions League quarterfinal against PSG

Robert Lewandowski will miss both legs of holders Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out for nearly a month with a knee injury, the Bundesliga giant said on Tuesday.

“The striker will be out for around four weeks,” Bayern said in a statement, confirming Lewandowski injured ligaments in his right knee after scoring twice in Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra on Sunday in World Cup qualifying.

The 32-year-old will also miss Saturday’s top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at second-placed RB Leipzig, with leader Bayern four points clear.

Lewandowski is also out of Poland’s qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday.