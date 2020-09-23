Lewandowski, Neuer and de Bruyne nominated for UEFA player prize

Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been nominated alongside Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year prize for last season, European football’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

The winner will be announced — along with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year — on October 1, when UEFA holds the draw for this season’s Champions League group stage at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lewandowski and Neuer starred as Bayern won the Champions League. He scored an astonishing 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup. He top-scored in the Champions League with 15 goals.

Goalkeeper Neuer also played a key role in Bayern’s triumphant campaign, while Belgian playmaker De Bruyne scored or set up 33 goals in the English Premier League.

England star Lucy Bronze is a contender to win the women’s prize for the second year running after helping Lyon win the Champions League for the fifth season in a row.

Her Lyon colleague, the France defender Wendie Renard, is also shortlisted alongside the Danish striker Pernille Harder, who helped Wolfsburg get to the Champions League final.