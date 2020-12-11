Lewandowski eyes milestones

He can make his 200th appearance for Bayern and is just two short of scoring 250 Bundesliga goals

Robert Lewandowski, the German league’s top-scorer, can make his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich in Saturday’s tricky away match at FC Union, where Germany’s leading clubs have struggled in the past.

In fact, Lewandowski could claim two milestones in Berlin as he is just two short of scoring 250 Bundesliga goals for both Bayern and ex-club Dortmund.

Lewandowski has shaken off a leg knock which ruled him out of Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League with the holder already through to the last 16 as group winner.

“I assume that he is 100% fit,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

Leading the way

Lewandowski, Bundesliga’s top-scorer for the last three seasons, once again leads the way with 12 goals so far.

Two of his closest rivals — Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, who has 10 goals, and Leverkusen’s Lucas Alario, on seven — are sidelined by knee injuries.

Bayern holds a one point lead over Bayer Leverkusen, which it faces away the following weekend.

Union’s eight-match winning run was ended last Friday by a 3-1 derby defeat at Hertha Berlin.

To make matters worse, Union’s top-scorer Max Kruse, who claimed five goals and four assists in November, misses Saturday’s game against Bayern with a torn hamstring.

Even without Kruse, Union coach Urs Fischer is looking forward to the “awesome task” of facing the league leader and European champion.

“We will try to be brave and get through the difficult phases. We must not lose the courage to attack,” added Fischer, whose side is sixth.

Union’s Swiss coach has just signed a contract extension, reportedly until 2023.