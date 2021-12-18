Football

Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller’s record

Acrobatic: Lewandowski fires in Bayern’s fourth.  

Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg.

Robert Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Muller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.

Leader Inter Milan thrashed last-place Salernitana 5-0 on Friday to close in on the honorary title of Serie A ‘winter champion’.

The results: Serie A: Atalanta 1 (Cristante 45+1-og) lost to Roma 4 (Abraham 1, 82, Zaniolo 27, Smalling 72).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 0 drew with Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Serra 57, Okugawa 75); Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Lindstrom 34) bt Mainz 05 0; Hoffenheim 1 (Akpoguma 90+1) drew with Borussia M’Gladbach 1 )(Embolo 35); Bochum 0 lost to Union Berlin 1 (Kruse 16); Greuther Furth 0 drew with Augsburg 0.

On Friday: La Liga: Celta Vigo 3 (Mina 3, Aspas 47, Suarez 82) bt Espanyol 1 (Loren 90+2).

Serie A: Lazio 3 (Pedro 36, Acerbi 75, Zaccagni 81) bt Genoa 1 (Melegoni 86); Salernitana 0 lost to Inter Milan 5 (Perisic 11, Dumfries 33, Sanchez 52, Martinez 77, Gagliardini 87).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Muller 7, Upamecano 57, Sane 59, Lewandowski 87) bt VfL Wolfsburg 0.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 10:28:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/lewandowski-breaks-gerd-mullers-record/article37987627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY