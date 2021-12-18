Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller’s record

Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg.

Robert Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Muller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.

Leader Inter Milan thrashed last-place Salernitana 5-0 on Friday to close in on the honorary title of Serie A ‘winter champion’.

The results: Serie A: Atalanta 1 (Cristante 45+1-og) lost to Roma 4 (Abraham 1, 82, Zaniolo 27, Smalling 72).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 0 drew with Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Serra 57, Okugawa 75); Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Lindstrom 34) bt Mainz 05 0; Hoffenheim 1 (Akpoguma 90+1) drew with Borussia M’Gladbach 1 )(Embolo 35); Bochum 0 lost to Union Berlin 1 (Kruse 16); Greuther Furth 0 drew with Augsburg 0.

On Friday: La Liga: Celta Vigo 3 (Mina 3, Aspas 47, Suarez 82) bt Espanyol 1 (Loren 90+2).

Serie A: Lazio 3 (Pedro 36, Acerbi 75, Zaccagni 81) bt Genoa 1 (Melegoni 86); Salernitana 0 lost to Inter Milan 5 (Perisic 11, Dumfries 33, Sanchez 52, Martinez 77, Gagliardini 87).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Muller 7, Upamecano 57, Sane 59, Lewandowski 87) bt VfL Wolfsburg 0.