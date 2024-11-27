 />

Lewandowski becomes third player after Messi, Ronaldo to score 100 Champions League goals

Lewandowski trails the 129 goals of Messi and the 140 of Ronaldo, according to UEFA

Published - November 27, 2024 12:58 pm IST - BARCELONA, Spain

AP
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the match against Brest in the Champions League on November 26, 2024

Robert Lewandowski converted a first-half penalty kick against Brest to become the third player to score 100 goals or more in the Champions League, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski calmly sent a low shot into the net from the spot in the 10th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead against Brest. He scored his 101st goal from inside the area in second-half stoppage time to seal the Catalan's club 3-0 victory.

Lewandowski trails the 129 goals of Messi and the 140 of Ronaldo, according to UEFA. Lewandowski needed 125 games to reach his milestone — two more games than Messi and 12 fewer than Ronaldo, who also scored once in the qualifying round.

“I'm delighted, it's a nice number,” Lewandowski said. “In the past I didn’t think I could score more than 100 goals in the Champions League."

It was Lewandowski's sixth and seventh Champions League goals this season. It's the ninth season in which the Poland striker has scored six or more goals.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski is having a standout campaign, having scored 22 goals for Barcelona in 19 appearances. He is the Spanish league’s scoring leader with 15 goals from 14 matches.

