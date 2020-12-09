Leipzig sends United to Europa League

Final nail: Justin Kluivert scores RB Leipzig’s third that confirmed Manchester United’s drop.

Paris

09 December 2020 21:52 IST

Juventus bests Barcelona for Group G honours; Racism rears its ugly head; Lazio makes the grade

Manchester United was knocked out of the Champions League after a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig on Tuesday, while Paris Saint-Germain’s qualification for the last 16 was overshadowed by a racism row involving a match official that caused its game against Istanbul Basaksehir to be suspended for 24 hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus blew away Lionel Messi’s struggling Barcelona 3-0 to wrest first place in Group G away from the Spanish giant.

Lazio also secured a spot in the knockout rounds for the first time in two decades following a tense 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in the pouring rain in Rome.

Advertising

Advertising

Early goal

Requiring just a point to advance, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell behind to an Angelino goal inside two minutes in Germany. Amadou Haidara soon added a second and United was trailing 3-0 heading into the final quarter after a Justin Kluivert strike.

Bruno Fernandes’s penalty and a deflected Paul Pogba header gave United a lifeline but Leipzig, which reached the semifinals last term, held on to move top of Group H on 12 points.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus avenged a 2-0 home loss to Barcelona in October when Ronaldo was sidelined with COVID-19, edging its opponents on head-to-head record and heaping more pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Weston McKennie scored in between Ronaldo’s two spot-kicks at the Camp Nou.

Moukoko’s record

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, aged 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player in Champions League history as he came off the bench in a 2-1 victory away to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Cameroon-born Moukoko broke the previous record of Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years and 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in November 1994.

The results: Group E: Rennes 1 (Rutter 86-pen) lost to Sevilla 3 (Kounde 32, En-Nesyri 45+2, 81); Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 28-pen) drew wit Krasnodar 1 (Cabella 24).

Group F: Zenit St. Petersburg 1 (Driussi 16) lost to Borussia Dortmund 2 (Piszczek 68, Witsel 78); Lazio 2 (Correa 12, Immobile 27-pen) drew with Club Brugge 2 (Vormer 15, Vanaken 76).

Group G: Dynamo Kiev 1 (Popov 60) bt Ferencvaros 0; Barcelona 0 lost to Juventus 3 (Ronaldo 13-pen, 52-pen, McKennie 20).

Group H: Paris St-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir (Match suspended); RB Leipzig 3 (Angelino 2, Haidara 13, Kluivert 69) bt Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 80-pen, Pogba 82).