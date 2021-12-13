Leicester wins big in Premier League

Thrashes Newcastle United 4-0

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester found the net either side of halftime through a penalty from Tielemans and a tap-in from Zambian forward Patson Daka. Tielemans and James Maddison scored late on to condemn Newcastle to their eighth defeat of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo extended Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as Manchester United interim manager as the Portugal striker’s penalty clinched a 1-0 victory at struggling Norwich on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatched a late point for AC Milan in a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Saturday, while Juventus drew 1-1 at Venezia to slip up in the Champions League race.

The results: Premier League: Burnley 0 drew with West Ham 0; Leicester 4 (Tielemans 39-pen, 81, Daka 57, Maddison 85) bt Newcastle 0.

Serie A: Torino 2 (Sanabria 24, Skorupski 69-og) bt Bologna 1 (Orsolini 79-pen); Verona 1 (Simeone 22) lost to Atalanta 2 (Miranchuk 37, Koopmeiners 63).

On Saturday: Premier League: Norwich 0 lost to Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 75-pen).

La Liga: Espanyol 4 (Darder 6, De Tomas 49, Puado 60, 76) bt Levante 3 (De Frutos 11, Son 26, Morales 57); Alaves 1 (Joselu 86) drew with Getafe 1 (Unal 20); Valencia 2 (Guedes 23, Piccini 86) bt Elche 1 (Boye 75); Athletic Bilbao 0 lost to Sevilla 1 (Delaney 38).

Serie A: Udinese 1 (Beto 17) drew with AC Milan 1 (Ibrahimovic 90+2); Venezia 1 (Aramu 55) drew with Juventus 1 (Morata 32).