Leicester tops the charts after come-from-behind victory

Firing it in: Dennis Praet shoots past a maze of Burnley defenders to score Leicester’s fourth.

London

21 September 2020 22:43 IST

Winning start for Pirlo as Juve coach; Real Madrid toils

Leicester moved to the top of the table on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool after it came from behind to beat Burnley 4-2.

After a disappointing end to last season to miss out on Champions League football, Brendan Rodgers’ side has responded well with two convincing wins to start the new campaign.

Chris Wood fired the visitors into a 10th-minute lead at the King Power, but Harvey Barnes sparked the fightback before Erik Pieters’ own goal, James Justin and Dennis Praet’s blistering finish handed the Foxes all three points.

Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to a winning start as Juventus launched its bid for a 10th consecutive league title with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Swedish debutant Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring after 13 minutes in Turin with Leonardo Bonucci adding a second on 78 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo a late third.

Real Madrid began the defence of its Spanish title with a tepid 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday as Martin Odegaard made his first league start for the reigning champion against his former club.

The results:

Premier League: Leicester 4 (Barnes 20, Pieters 50-og, Justin 61, Praet 79) bt Burnley 2 (Wood 10, Dunne 73).

Serie A: Genoa 4 (Destro 6, Pandev 9, Zappacosta 34, Pjaca 75) bt Crotone 1 (Riviere 28); Sassuolo 1 (Bourabia 87) drew with Cagliari 1 (Simeone 77); Juventus 3 (Kulusevski 13, Bonucci 78, Ronaldo 88) bt Sampdoria 0.

LaLiga: Huesca 0 lost to Cadiz 2 (Negredo 11, Pombo 83); Granada 2 (Soldado 7, Machis 79) bt Alaves 1 (Joselu 22); Real Betis 2 (Fekir 10-pen, Carvalho 18) bt Valladolid 0; Real Sociedad 0 drew with Real Madrid 0.