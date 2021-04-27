Leicester pulls seven ahead

Sublime strike: Kelechi Iheanacho controls the ball in the build-up to scoring Leicester’s second against Crystal Palace.

Leicester

27 April 2021 22:32 IST

Lazio win opens up Champions League spot race in Serie A

Kelechi Iheanacho extended his career-best scoring form with a blistering winning goal as Leicester rallied to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the English Premier League and establish a seven-point cushion in the top four on Monday.

The Nigeria striker made it 14 goals in his last 14 games in all competitions and brought Champions League qualification one step closer for Leicester.

Iheanacho’s hot streak could push Leicester over the line in the race for Champions League qualification, too.

The win cemented third place for Brendan Rodgers’ team, which is four points ahead of Chelsea in fourth and seven clear of West Ham in fifth. Liverpool is a point further behind, with all four teams having five games to play.

Joaquin Correa scored twice as Lazio beat AC Milan 3-0 in Serie A to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Correa scored his first after just 77 seconds and doubled his tally in the 51st minute. Ciro Immobile completed the scoring three minutes from time.

Lazio closed to within five points of fourth place and the final Champions League berth, having played a match less than the teams above it.

The results: Premier League: Leicester 2 (Castagne 50, Iheanacho 80) bt Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 12).

Serie A: Torino 0 lost to Napoli 2 (Bakayoko 11, Osimhen 13); Lazio 3 (Correa 2, 51, Immobile 87) bt AC Milan 0.

La Liga: Eibar 0 lost to Real Sociedad 1 (Isak 26).