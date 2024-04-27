ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester promoted back to English Premier League

April 27, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - London

The 2016 Premier League champions will return to the top-tier of English football for the 2024-25 season after a year in the second division

AP

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammate Abdul Fatawu during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on April 23, 2024 in Leicester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leicester secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers.

Leicester's return was sealed when second-placed Leeds — four points behind Leicester — was thumped at QPR 4-0.

The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish.

Leicester leads the second-tier Championship with two games left.

