Leicester promoted back to English Premier League

April 27, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - London

Leicester secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers.

Leicester's return was sealed when second-placed Leeds — four points behind Leicester — was thumped at QPR 4-0.

The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish.

Leicester leads the second-tier Championship with two games left.

Leeds was only one point above third-placed Ipswich, which has two games in hand.

