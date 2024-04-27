Leicester promoted back to English Premier League

Leicester secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers.
Leicester's return was sealed when second-placed Leeds — four points behind Leicester — was thumped at QPR 4-0.
The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish.
Leicester leads the second-tier Championship with two games left.
Leeds was only one point above third-placed Ipswich, which has two games in hand.