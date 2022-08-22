Leg fracture for Wijnaldum three months before Qatar World Cup 2022

AP August 22, 2022 13:44 IST

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s participation at the World Cup appears in doubt after he fractured the tibia in his right leg

Georginio Wijnaldum has suffered a broken leg in Roma training. File | Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: AS Roma

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s participation in the football world cup 2022 appears in doubt after he fractured the tibia in his right leg on Sunday. Serie A club Roma said Wijnaldum suffered the injury in training and that “the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days.” The 31-year-old Wijnaldum joined Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason. He previously played for Liverpool. ‘Gini’ Wijnaldum has made more than 80 appearances for the Netherlands. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar starts on November 20 and the final is set for December 18.



