Leeds holds Liverpool

20 April 2021 21:31 IST

Llorente nets the equaliser in 87th minute

Liverpool conceded an 87th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at Leeds on Monday, denying Jurgen Klopp’s team a spot in the top four of the English Premier League.

Liverpool stayed in sixth place, outside the Champions League places, after Spain defender Diego Llorente scored with a header from an inswinging corner to earn Leeds a point that the team’s second-half fightback might have deserved.

Sadio Mane stroked the ball into an empty net in the 31st minute from a squared pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to give Liverpool the lead and put the deposed champion on course for a fourth straight victory.

A win would have lifted Liverpool above West Ham and into fourth place.

Liverpool came in for lots of criticism ahead of the game — from its own fans and those of rival clubs — for being greedy and damaging the integrity of the English and wider game because of its role in the Super League plans.

The result: Liverpool 1 (Sadio Mane 31) drew with Leeds 1 (Diego Llorente 87).