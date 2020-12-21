Leao’s day out as Milan wins

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001. Milan later tweeted that Leao's goal came after precisely 6.2 seconds.

Serie A leader Milan went on to win 2-1 to remain one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan.

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double as Juventus thrashed Parma 4-0.

In the Premier League, Tottenham's title challenge suffered another blow as Leicester moved above Jose Mourinho's men into second with an impressive 2-0 away win on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski’s brace, including a dramatic injury-time winner, saw Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Saturday to go to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Important results:

Premier League: Sunday: Tottenham 0 lost to Leicester 2 (Vardy 45+4, Alderweireld 59-og); Saturday: Everton 2 (Holding 22-og, Mina 45) bt Arsenal 1 (Pepe 35-pen).

Serie A: Sunday: Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 89) lost to AC Milan 2 (Leao 1, Saelemaekers 26); Inter Milan 2 (Hakimi 52, Lukaku 71-pen) bt Spezia 1 (Piccoli 90+4); Saturday: Parma 0 lost to Juventus 4 (Kulusevski 23, Ronaldo 26, 48, Morata 85).

Bundesliga: Saturday: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Stindl 34-pen) lost to Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 75, Sessegnon 86); Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 14) Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 43, 90+3).