Football

‘Leagues can start without foreigners’

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 season even if the clubs’ foreign recruits are unable to make it due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, during a webinar on Monday, said: “League must go on even if it’s without foreigners. But there are other people including the league committee chairman, Mr Subrata Dutta [who need to be on the same page].”

The whole of ISL could be held in Goa, Das stated, while Kolkata may end up hosting all the I-League matches as the ISL cannot be held there with the Salt Lake Stadium undergoing renovation for the women’s U-17 World Cup.

The World Cup, to be held in February-March 2021 could go behind closed doors, but only in the worst-case scenario, Das said. “That will be a pity, but human lives are most important.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 10:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/leagues-can-start-without-foreigners/article32071303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY