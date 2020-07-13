‘Leagues can start without foreigners’

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 season even if the clubs’ foreign recruits are unable to make it due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, during a webinar on Monday, said: “League must go on even if it’s without foreigners. But there are other people including the league committee chairman, Mr Subrata Dutta [who need to be on the same page].”

The whole of ISL could be held in Goa, Das stated, while Kolkata may end up hosting all the I-League matches as the ISL cannot be held there with the Salt Lake Stadium undergoing renovation for the women’s U-17 World Cup.

The World Cup, to be held in February-March 2021 could go behind closed doors, but only in the worst-case scenario, Das said. “That will be a pity, but human lives are most important.”