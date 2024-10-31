GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

League Cup: Man United routs Leicester days after firing Ten Hag; Tottenham eliminates Manchester City

Liverpool continued its title defense with a 3-2 win over Brighton; Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0

Published - October 31, 2024 09:42 am IST - London

AP
Manchester United’s Casemiro, right, scores his side’s fourth goal during the English League Cup match against Leicester City at the Old Trafford stadium on October 30, 2024

Manchester United’s Casemiro, right, scores his side’s fourth goal during the English League Cup match against Leicester City at the Old Trafford stadium on October 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United responded to the firing of Erik ten Hag by scoring four goals in the first 38 minutes on the way to a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester in the English League Cup, while Tottenham eliminated Manchester City in the last 16.

Also advancing to the competition's first all-Premier League quarterfinals lineup in 14 years were defending champion Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Daily Quiz | On the Ballon d’ Or

Two days after Ten Hag's exit, United displayed the cutting edge so often lacking under the Dutchman with Brazil midfielder Casemiro scoring two of the team's first-half goals — one a curling strike into the top corner from 30 meters, on Wednesday.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes also netted in that early flurry of goals, while Fernandes added a fifth in the 59th.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's former star striker, took charge of United having been Ten Hag's assistant, and enjoyed what might be his only game at the helm. United appears close to bringing in Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim as the replacement for Ten Hag.

Injuries for Man City

It was a night to forget for Premier League leader Man City, which not only lost the match to Tottenham 2-1 but also lost Savinho and Manuel Akanji to injuries to further deplete Pep Guardiola's ravaged squad.

Goals by Timo Werner and Pape Sarr in the opening 25 minutes put Tottenham two goals clear before Matheus Nunes reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time for City.

Spain’s Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d’Or award for best men’s and women’s players in world soccer

Akanji was injured in the warmup and didn't start the game, while Savinho hurt his ankle and was in tears as he was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 63rd minute. City is already without Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish because of injuries.

Tottenham, which also sustained injuries to Micky van de Ven and Werner, was drawn to play Man United in the quarterfinals.

Liverpool defeats Brighton

Liverpool continued its title defence with a 3-2 win over Brighton that was sparked by a double from Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international scored in the 46th and 63rd minutes at Amex Stadium, while Luis Diaz added a third in the 85th after Brighton had pulled a goal back through Simon Adingra.

Liverpool held on after Tariq Lamptey scored Brighton's second goal in the 90th and will need to make another trip to the south coast in the last eight to play Southampton.

Liverpool has won the League Cup a record 10 times, most recently last season with a victory over Chelsea in the final.

Chelsea crashes out

Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 thanks to Alexander Isak's close-range strike and an own-goal by Axel Disasi and next faces Brentford, while Palace defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in another all-Premier League match thanks to goals by Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada. Jhon Duran netted for Villa.

Palace's reward is a last-eight match against Arsenal, which was a 3-0 winner at second-tier Preston after goals by Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz.

Quarterfinal draw

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Published - October 31, 2024 09:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.