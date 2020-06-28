Lazio cuts Juve’s lead

Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile converted a contentious second-half penalty to set second-placed Lazio on the way to a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina that kept it four points behind leader Juventus on Saturday.

Franck Ribery stunned the host when the 37-year-old put Fiorentina ahead with a solo goal in the 25th minute, slipping between two defenders, then gliding past a third before past Thomas Strakosha.

Contentious

Lazio was struggling to find a way past Fiorentina’s defence until Felipe Caicedo went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and Immobile converted his 28th goal of the season from the spot in the 67th minute.

However, replays suggested that Caicedo fell before any contact was made. Luis Alberto grabbed the winner with seven minutes left, to leave Lazio with 65 points from 28 games with Juve on 69.

Staying firm

Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 at home in LaLiga to maintain its superb run of form since the season resumed, recording a fourth straight win to further tighten the hold on third place.

Atletico has 58 points after 32 games, with the win extending the advantage over fourth-placed Sevilla by four points.

The results: LaLiga: Levante 4 (Mayoral 21, Bardhi 35, Morales 50, Rochina 59) Real Betis 2 (Canales 70, Juanmi 87).

Saturday: Osasuna 2 (Gallego 9, 90+6) bt Leganes 1 (Aviles 50); Atletico Madrid 2 (Niguez 59, Costa 73-pen) bt Alaves 1 (Joselu 90+3-pen).

Serie A: Saturday: Brescia 2 (Donnarumma 10, Semprini 13) drew with Genoa 2 (Falque 38-pen, Pinamonti 70-pen); Cagliari 4 (Nandez 12, Simeone 17, Nianggolan 46, Pedro 69-pen) bt Torino 2 (Bremer 60, Belotti 65); Lazio 2 (Immobile 67-pen, Alberto 83) bt Fiorentina 1 (Ribery 25).