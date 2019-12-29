Late Chelsea strikes sink Arsenal

Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s home debut as Tammy Abraham’s late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Leno’s horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday.

Leading through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early goal at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta was just seven minutes away from securing his first victory in his second game in charge.

But Gunners goalkeeper Leno made a hash of coming to catch a free-kick and Jorginho tapped in to spark a Chelsea fightback that climaxed in Abraham firing home with three minutes left.

United closes in

Meanwhile on Saturday, a much-changed Leicester inflicted the final blow of Manuel Pellegrini’s time in charge of West Ham with a 2-1 win as Manchester United closed on the top four with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struck late in each half to take United above Tottenham in fifth after Spurs were held 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Pellegrini was sacked soon after the Hammers succumbed to a Leicester side that made nine changes after a Boxing Day thrashing by Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy was among those missing due to the birth of his daughter, but Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray made the most of their chance for a rare Premier League start by scoring either side of half-time.

Pablo Fornals levelled for the Hammers just before half-time, but a seventh defeat in nine games left them just one point above the relegation zone.

In the United-Burnley match, Martial produced a clinical finish after Andreas Perreira pounced on an error from Charlie Taylor a minute before half-time.

United had to wait till stoppage time to secure all three points when Rashford rounded off a rapid counter-attack as they kept a first clean sheet in 15 league games.

“It is a big difference to get a clean sheet. It is important for us to know we can grind out results as well,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Defensive deficiencies

Tottenham has also struggled for clean sheets under Jose Mourinho and the defensive deficiencies were again exposed by bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Mario Vrancic was afforded time and space to fire the Canaries into an early lead and only the finest of margins on a VAR review for offside denied Teemu Pukki putting Norwich 2-0 up before half-time.

Christian Eriksen’s brilliant free-kick levelled for Spurs early in the second half, but Mourinho’s men shot themselves in the foot again soon after as Serge Aurier’s own goal restored Norwich’s lead.

Tottenham’s dominance after the break was rewarded eight minutes from time through Harry Kane’s penalty after the England international had been chopped down inside the area.

The results: Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 13) lost to Chelsea 2 (Jorginho 83, Abraham 87). Saturday: Burnley 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Martial 44, Rashford 90+5); Norwich 2 (Vrancic 18, Aurier 61-og) drew with Tottenham 2 (Eriksen 55, Kane 83-pen); West Ham 1 (Fornals 45) lost to Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 40, Gray 56).