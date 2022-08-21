Lallawmkima’s brace fetches easy win for Army Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Lallawmkima’s brace helped Army Green record a 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC in its opening Group D match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was NEUFC’s second defeat, after the 6-0 loss to Odisha FC.

Lallawmkima provided the breakthrough in the 10 th minute and Somit Kothari doubled the lead 14 minutes.

Lallawmkima found the target again after the break to make it 3-0 before Dipu Mirdha, the hardworking NEUFC forward on the right flank, reduced the margin in injury time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result: Army Green 3 (Lallawmkima 10, 55, Somit 24) bt North East United 1 (Dipu Mirdha 90+1).