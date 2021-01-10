LaLiga | Messi, Griezmann star in Barcelona masterclass

Milan back to winning ways; Dortmund does one over Leipzig.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann each scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 away on Saturday to win a third consecutive LaLiga game for the first time this season.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 12th minute while Messi struck twice before the break to make it four goals in his last two matches and go top of the league’s scoring charts with 11 goals.

French forward Griezmann scored a classy second goal after half-time. The victory took Barca back into third place in the standings.

Atletico Madrid’s game with Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to heavy snow in the Spanish capital.

AC Milan went four points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Torino on Saturday as Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his comeback from injury.

Borussia Dortmund scored three times in the second half to beat hosts RB Leipzig 3-1 on Saturday and close the gap to the top spots in the Bundesliga.

The results: Serie A: Roma 2 (Pellegrini 17, Mancini 86) drew with Inter Milan 2 (Skriniar 56, Hakimi 63).

LaLiga: Levante 2 (Melero Manzanares 65, Morales 76) bt Eibar 1 (Inui 51).

Saturday: LaLiga: Granada 0 lost to Barcelona 4 (Griezmann 12, 63, Messi 35, 42); Osasuna 0 drew with Real Madrid 0; Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao postponed.

Bundesliga: Schalke04 4 (Hoppe 42, 57, 63, Harit 80) bt Hoffenheim 0; Mainz 0 lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Silva 24-pen, 72-pen); RB Leipzig 1 (Sorloth 89) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Sancho 55, Haaland 71, 84).

Serie A: Benevento 1 (Sau 50) lost to Atalanta 4 (Ilicic 30, Toloi 69, Zapata 71, Muriel 86); Genoa 2 (Zajc 44, Destro 55) bt Bologna 0; AC Milan 2 (Leao 25, Kessie 36-pen) bt Torino 0.