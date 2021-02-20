LaLiga | Levante stuns Atletico

Saviour: Mason Mount’s spot kick salvages a point for Chelsea.

20 February 2021 23:04 IST

Atletico Madrid stumbled to just its second defeat of the campaign as Levante stunned the hosts by two unanswered goals in LaLiga on Saturday.

Levante went ahead fortuitously in the 30th minute when Morales’ effort took a double deflection to leave Jan Oblak in goal stranded.

Then its goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas pulled off a string off spectacular saves in the second half as Atletico surged forward in search of an equaliser. Levante sealed the issue deep in stoppage time. With Oblak also in the visitors’ box to attack a corner, Levante’s De Frutos ran off with a breakaway and buried a long-range effort.

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt as it gave hope to its Bundesliga title rivals.

Mason Mount preserved Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record as the Chelsea midfielder equalised from the penalty spot to earn a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday. Tuchel’s side trailed to a first half goal from Takumi Minamino.

Reigning champion Bayern, which was also held to a 3-3 home draw by struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, visits Lazio in its Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

The results: Premier League: Southampton 1 (Minamino 33) drew with Chelsea 1 (Mount 54-pen).

LaLiga: Elche 1 (Calvo 33) bt Eibar 0; Atletico Madrid 0 lost to Levante 2 (Morales 30, De Frutos 90+5).

Serie A: Lazio 1 (Luis Alberto 24) bt Sampdoria 0.

Bundesliga: M’Gladbach 1 (Stindl 26) lost to Mainz 05 2 (Onisiwo 10, Stoger 86); Freiburg 0 lost to Union Berlin 1 (Promel 64); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Kamada 12, Younes 31) bt Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 53); Cologne 0 lost to Stuttgart 1 (Kalajdzic 49).

Friday: Premier League: Wolves 1 (Meslier 64-og) bt Leeds 0.

LaLiga: Real Betis 1 (Iglesias 84) bt Getafe 0.

Serie A: Fiorentina 3 (Vlahovic 51, Castrovilli 65, Eysseric 83) bt Spezia 0; Cagliari 0 lost to Torino 1 (Bremer 76).

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld 0 lost to Wolfsburg 3 (Steffen 29, Steffen 47, Arnold 54).