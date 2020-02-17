Football

Premier League | Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020   | Photo Credit: AP

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year's Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front with a powerful header from a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Pepe himself added the second, from close range after good work from Bukayo Saka, and Mesut Ozil got his first of the season with a tap-in.

Lacazette, left on the bench with youngster Eddie Nketiah, finished off a smart move for Mikel Arteta's side, who recorded just their second win since the Spaniard took over at the club.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 3:53:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/lacazette-ends-goal-drought-as-arsenal-crush-newcastle-4-0/article30838574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY