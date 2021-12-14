La Liga | Real strolls to victory in Madrid derby

On target: Asensio scored Real Madrid’s second goal.

MADRID

14 December 2021 04:11 IST

Wins helps tighten top spot in LaLiga

Real Madrid won 2-0 against a listless Atletico Madrid on Sunday, a 10th straight win in all competitions that tightened its grip on top spot in LaLiga.

Karim Benzema, who had been a doubt for the game with a leg injury and only played the first 45 minutes, made the most of his time on the pitch, hitting a beautiful volley from Vinicius Jr’s perfect cross to open the scoring in the first half of the ‘Madrid derby’.

It was the 17th goal of his career against Atletico and 13th of the season to lead the LaLiga scoring chart.

Vinicius Jr did not score but was man-of-the match after earning another assist early in the second half, this time for Marco Asensio as Real extended to 11 its unbeaten streak against its local rival in the Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is currently cruising at the top of the table, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla and 13 above Atletico in fourth, albeit having played a game more than both.

The results: Premier League: Crystal Palace 3 (Gallagher 41, 90, Tomkins 62) bt Everton 1 (Rondon 70).

Serie A: Inter Milan 4 (Martinez 29, 68, Sanchez 50, Calhanoglu 66) bt Cagliari 0; Napoli 0 lost to Empoli 1 (Cutrone 70); Sassuolo 2 (Berardi 63, Raspadori 69) bt Lazio 1 (Zaccagni 6).

Bundesliga: Greuther Fuerth 1 (Nielsen 56) bt Union Berlin 0; Eintracht Frankfurt 5 (Tuta 23, Lindstrom 30, N’Dicka 50, Jakic 66, Sow 76) bt Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 5, 22-pen).

LaLiga: Villarreal 2 (Mandi 32, Gerard 36-pen) bt Rayo Vallecano 0; Osasuna 2 (Garcia 15, Avila 87) drew with Barcelona 2 (Gonzalez 12, Ezzalzouli 49); Real Betis 4 (Moreno 14, 79, Juanmi 57, Fekir 66) bt Real Sociedad 0; Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 16, Marco Asensio 57) bt Atletico Madrid 0.