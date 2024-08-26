La Liga: Real Madrid wins but Kylian Mbappe fires Bernabeu blanks

Spanish champions Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday (August 25, 2024) as Kylian Mbappe made his Santiago Bernabeu bow without finding the net.

Atletico Madrid comfortably beat last season’s surprise package Girona by the same scoreline later on in the capital.

Madrid’s French striker Mbappe played at home for the first time in a Los Blancos shirt but was largely frustrated by Valladolid’s defence.

Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde opened the scoring after 50 minutes and substitutes Brahim Diaz and debutant Endrick struck late on.

Without the injured Jude Bellingham Madrid created little in the first half but did enough after the break to earn their first win of the season, following an opening draw at Real Mallorca.

Still lacking fluency in attack, Carlo Ancelotti’s side stayed two points behind rivals Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

“We were too slow in the first half, the second half we were much more active, there was more movement, much faster with the ball,” said Ancelotti.

Real Valladolid set out to frustrate the champions in the summer heat and succeeded for 45 minutes.

Madrid came out with more bite in the second half and Valverde smashed home a vicious low free-kick with the help of a deflection to break the deadlock.

Endrick arrives

Mbappe blew a golden opportunity to get off the mark when Vinicius cut the ball across to him, but Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein saved well.

The France captain had another chance on the counter-attack but fired wide before being replaced by 18-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick.

Mbappe scored on his debut in a UEFA Super Cup triumph but in La Liga, has failed to score in his opening two matches.

“He’s a spectacular forward, very fast, moves well without the ball, attacks in behind, he had three or four chances (which were) created with his movement,” said Ancelotti.

“In this position, he will score like he always scores, I don’t think he needs to play from the left, in the centre in the end he will score goals.”

Diaz secured Madrid’s win with a neat lobbed finish and then teed up Endrick, who drilled home at the near post to celebrate his first appearance for the club in style.

“(Endrick) has got a lot of potential and for his goal he showed his quality,” added Ancelotti.

“He’s a centre-forward who plays in the box, in small spaces he’s very dangerous.”

Madrid signed Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022 but he arrived this summer, once old enough to move.

Atletico on song

Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke’s strikes helped Diego Simeone’s Atletico claim their first win of the campaign against Girona.

Julian Alvarez started for the Rojiblancos at their Metropolitano stadium while new arrival Conor Gallagher made his debut as a substitute after joining from Chelsea.

“The fans were really excited for this one, playing at home for the first time in some time, with new signings -- a perfect night,” said Griezmann.

The hosts had control of the game as Michel Sanchez’s Girona, who finished third ahead of fourth-place Atletico last term, struggled to make an impact.

Griezmann put Atletico ahead shortly before the interval with a hard and low free-kick which caught goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga out.

Llorente increased the lead early in the second half with a thunderbolt from outside the area which flashed into the roof of the net.

Girona, who lost several key players in the summer, have only one point from their first two matches.

Koke wrapped up Atletico’s win on the counter-attack in stoppage time when Llorente put the ball on a plate for him to finish.

“It’s a process, the season is long but we want to get to our best version as soon as we can,” said Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu.

