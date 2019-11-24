La Liga | Real Madrid recover from Ramos blunder to keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid overcame an early howler from Sergio Ramos to beat Real Sociedad 3-1 at home on Saturday and stay level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The 33-year-old Spanish international defender made a calamitous backpass within the first two minutes, allowing Willian Jose to calmly round keeper Thibaut Courtois and pass the ball into the empty net to put the visitors ahead and stun the Bernabeu into silence.

Real, however, were back on level terms thanks to Karim Benzema after 37 minutes before running out winners with second-half goals from Federico Valverde and Luka Modric.

Real are now second in the standings on 28 points after 13 games, level with leaders Barca who beat Leganes 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

The home side took a while to find their composure after their nightmare start but eventually equalised when Benzema met a free kick from Modric and guided the ball into the net with his chest.

Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead early in the second half with a deflected distance shot from midfielder Valverde and extended their advantage in the 67th minute when Modric thrashed a bouncing ball home from inside the area.

The Croatian's goal came from a cross from substitute Gareth Bale, who was given a mixed reception after irking Real supporters for celebrating Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 with a flag illustrated with the words 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.