La Liga | Real Madrid draw final game to send opponents Leganes down

Newly-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid were unable to maintain their perfect run of results since the season re-started as they drew 2-2 at neighbours Leganes, who were relegated on Sunday.
Sergio Ramos headed in his 11th league goal this season to put Real in front after nine minutes, as Zinedine Zidane heavily rotated his team following the 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday that clinched their first Liga title since 2017.
Leganes levelled on the stroke of halftime through midfielder Bryan Gil but Marco Asensio restored Real's lead early in the second half.
Roger Assale equalised in the 78th to give Leganes a slither of hope of survival and they had a late penalty appeal turned down for handball against Luka Jovic after a VAR review, while Oscar Rodriguez blasted over from inside the area in added time.
Real ended the campaign on 87 points after the draw interrupted a run of 10 consecutive victories, five clear of second-placed Barcelona.
Leganes finished 18th on 36 points, joining 19th-placed Real Mallorca and Espanyol in being relegated, while Celta Vigo, who finished on 37, stayed up after drawing 0-0 at Espanyol.
