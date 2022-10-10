Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Celta have lost three of their last four league games and are 11th on 10 points, four above the relegation zone.

Reuters Barcelona
October 10, 2022 03:07 IST

Pedri scored in the 17th minute with a close-range strike from a rebound after taking advantage of a poor clearance by defender Unai Nunez as he tried to clear a Gavi cross. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pedri's first-half goal gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday to move them back to the top of LaLiga.

Barca are level on 22 points with Real Madrid after eight games but have the better goal difference before the pair face each other next Sunday in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

